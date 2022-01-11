Janhvi Kapoor, Sister Khushi Kapoor Test Negative for Covid-19, Actress Shares Experience

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to confirm that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, but now they have tested negative. Earlier, it was reported by ETimes that Khushi and Janhvi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Their father Boney Kapoor is under home quarantine, the report added.

Janhvi’s post read, “HEY GUYS! SO ME AND MY SISTER TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID 19 ON THE 3RD OF JANUARY. WE HAVE NOW COMPLETED THE BMC REQUIRED DAYS OF HOME ISOLATION AND HAVE BOTH TESTED NEGATIVE. FIRST TWO DAYS WERE TOUGH, AND THEN EVERY OTHER DAY COT BETTER. THE ONLY WAY TO PROTECT OURSELVES FROM THIS VIRUS IS TO MASH UP AND VACCINATE! TAKE CARE EVERYONE!!"

Advertisement

On Sunday, Janhvi had posted a picture of herself posing with a thermometer in her mouth at home. This was followed by photos of her artwork, a video of her pet dog frolicking on the bed and an adorable pic of her cuddling with her sister.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Covid free now. Both Arjun and Anshula had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 29. At the time, Arjun’s cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani were also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Rhea took to Instagram to confirm the same and said she and her husband were “isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

According to a report in ETimes, Rhea and Karan have also tested negative. All four had quarantined themselves very well and ensured no contact with the outside world, not even with their closest family members.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.