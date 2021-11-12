Janhvi Kapoor Slips into Sexy Bikini During Her Dubai Trip With Khushi Kapoor; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recently took off for a fun holiday in Dubai with their friend Orhan Awatramani. The trio is having a lot of fun, from chilling in the city to going for a safari in the desert. On Thursday, Janhvi shared a photo of her slaying it all in a bikini.

Janhvi Kapoor looked super hot in the floral bikini set teamed with a sarong tied to her waist as she poses on the beach. The actress can be seen flaunting her chiseled abs in the latest pictures. The actress hilariously captioned the photos: “Lungi dance."

On Wednesday, Janhvi shared a photo dump from her Dubai travel diaries and fans were smitten. In a maroon cropped top and a pair of blue denim shorts, Janhvi looked chic as she posed in the desert.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Janhvi and Khushi’s father, film producer Boney Kapoor turned 66. His children, Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor wished him on social media.

Janhvi shared two pictures on social media and wished her dad Boney on his 66th birthday. In the first picture, Boney can be seen kissing Janhvi on her cheeks. While Boney’s brother Sanjay Kapoor and younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor posed for the camera, she captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Father!! To the best man in the world. I love you." In the other picture, Khushi can be seen kissing her dad, while Janhvi makes a face. Posting the picture Janhvi wrote, “Even when you give her more attention."

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Siddharth Sengupta’s directorial Goodluck Jerry. She will also be seen in H. Vinoth’s Tamil film, Valimai. The film will be produced by Boney Kapoor and will also star, Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

