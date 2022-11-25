Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Sexy Bodycon Dress With Thigh-high Slit At Bhediya Screening; Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended the screening of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming comedy-horror flick, Bhediya. Janhvi Kapoor took things up a few notches with her unconventional pick for the event that she attended on Thursday evening. Kapoor’s body-hugging ensemble bore monotonous stripes but a thigh-high slit is what made it more feminine. Meanwhile, a cut-out detailing on the back just ended up accentuating the attire’s chevron effect.

In a video from the screening that’s doing the rounds on the internet, Janhvi Kapoor makes her way to the green carpet with a broad smile across her face. She takes a brief pause to pose alongside a wolf statue placed at the entrance. Following minimalism, Janhvi Kapoor added no accessories to go with her casual look besides black statement heels. Meanwhile, nude makeup and curly tresses left open rounded off her entire look. A jovial Janhvi waved at the paps before walking away from the camera frames. Take a look at the video here:

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, the screening of Bhediya was also attended by many well-known faces including Shahid Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Johar, Yami Gautam, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sonakshi Sinha, and more.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya which features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles revolves around the life of Bhaskar who gets bitten by a wolf in the forests of Arunachal. After gaining the ability of a shape-shifting werewolf at full moon nights, Bhaskar with the help of a vet tries to find a way to get rid of the curse. The movie hits the big screen on Friday, November 25.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will next share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Besides this, she also has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi in the pipeline alongside Rajkummar Rao.

