Janhvi Kapoor Suffers Oops Moments in Cinderella Gown, Trolled for Copying Kylie Jenner; Video

Janhvi Kapoor has once again set tongues wagging with her latest red-carpet appearance. The Bollywood diva, who never fails to make a statement with her incredible fashion sense, seemed to be inspired by a Disney princess for her new look. Janhvi dazzled in a strapless blue gown as she arrived at an award show in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

While the actress looked stunning, people on Instagram couldn’t help but compare her look to several pop culture characters that have supposedly inspired her- Cinderella and Elsa. However, a section of the internet accused her of “copying" Kylie Jenner. During her appearance on the red carpet, Janhvi also appeared to suffer an oops moment as she was seen adjusting her dress. One of the users also pointed out the same and wrote, “She’s not comfortable in this costume. Why to wear this type of costume?" One user commented, “Cinderella vibes." Another one said, “Desi Elsa."

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, made quite an impact with her stellar performance in her last OTT film Good Luck Jerry. Critics and movie buffs alike were all praise for Janhvi as she did justice to her on-screen character. She most recently surprised the audience with her earnest performance as a nursing graduate in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili. The film received largely positive response but failed to work at the box office.

