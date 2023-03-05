Janhvi Kapoor is of the most loved actresses of the young brigade in Bollywood. The young star has always entertained her fans with some fun stuff on her Instagram handle including glamorous pictures and occasion reel videos. Janhvi Kapoor, who makes sure that she only chooses versatile, author-backed roles in her career, however, uses the social media platform to have fun, which makes for a huge fan following for the star on the platforms. While the starkids is set to ring in her 26th birthday tomorrow, we have got you the details of how she will ring in her special day.

As per a report in PinkVilla, the Gunjan Saxens actress is having a working birthday as she will be shooting for her romantic film with Rajkummar Rao, having a cricket backdrop, Mr And Mrs Mahi, tomorrow. She has put her movie career as her priority and that truly is heartening to see for a budding artist who’s relatively new to the movie business. Her decision shows the passion she has for her work and craft. Mr And Mrs Mahi has been in the production for almost a year now and this schedule in Ahmedabad seems like the last schedule of the film.

It is a long 25 day movie schedule that will go on till the 30th of March, 2023. This schedule of the film will involve very critical confrontational scenes and will be one of the greatest highlights of the film. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film was initially scheduled to release in late 2022 before it was postponed. For the announcement of the film, the makers also created a short yet heartwarming reel that raised the curiosity for the film. The new release date for the film is still not known but the makers are certainly targetting a late 2023 release.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of her next film, Bawaal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan, this film is expected to be a cracker of a film. It is produced under the banner Nadiadwala and Grandsons. Apart from Bawaal, Janhvi starrer Mr And Mrs Mahi is targetting a 2023 release too and it is expected to be a very soft and heart-touching film.

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has also been finalised as the leading lady for Jr NTR’s 30th film which is to be directed by Koratala Siva. The shoot of the film will commence soon and it targets an April, 2024 release.

