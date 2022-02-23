Janhvi Kapoor to Soon to Star in Tollywood Film? Boney Kapoor Clarifies

Rumour has it that Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor will very soon make her Tollywood debut. But is it true? While fans await the release of Valimai, producer Boney Kapoor made an intriguing remark on Tuesday, February 15.

According to rumours and reports, Janhvi will make her debut in a sports drama alongside Jr. NTR. The late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter has reportedly been contacted by Mythri Movie makers, who will bankroll Jr. NTR and Buchi Babu’s project. However, an official confirmation has yet to be received.

Boney, Janhvi’s father, was questioned about it at the Valimai pre-release event in Hyderabad, and here’s what he had to add.

When a journalist questioned Boney if Janhvi was really going to be a part of Jr NTR’s next, he responded, “It is nothing more than a social media rumour. Social media is a strange place. Every other day, a new rumour emerges. The rumours that Janhvi has been cast in NTR’s film fall into the same category."

He did not, however, fully dismiss Janhvi’s entry into Tollywood. He went on to say that if a solid story comes her way, she will be ready to enter the Telugu film industry.

It’s not the first time Janhvi has been named among stars “preparing" to make their South Indian film debut. Previously, rumours circulated that Janhvi was planning to make her Tollywood debut alongside Vijay Deverakonda, who will soon be seen in the Bollywood flick Liger.

There were reports that Janhvi was also in discussion to star in Puri Jagannadh’s film Jana Gana Mana, but neither side made a public statement

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 alongside Ishaan Khatter in the romantic drama Dhadak, and she has also appeared in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi.

