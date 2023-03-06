Janhvi Kapoor Turns 26: From Bawaal, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to NTR 30, Upcoming Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANHVI KAPOOR: Janhvi Kapoor debuted in the romantic drama Dhadak (2018) opposite Ishaan Khatter. Hailing from a family of Bollywood elites, Janhvi’s career choice comes as no surprise. However, she has managed to make a mark of her own by appearing in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) and Roohi (2021). She was also cast in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the anthology Ghost Stories (2020). Jahnvi Kapoor turns 26 this year. Below, we take a look at five upcoming films from the actress.

Bawaal (2023)

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitish Tiwari, this romantic action drama is about a man (Varun Dhawan) from a small town who wants to climb up the social ladder. He wants to marry the most beautiful girl (Janhvi Kapoor) in his town to help him achieve this objective.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2023)

Not much is known about the plot of this Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film except that it is an action thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as co-leads. Malayalam cinema superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jugal Hansraj, in addition to Janhvi Kapoor, also appear in the film in pivotal roles.

NTR 30 (2024)

This Kortala Siva-directed romantic action drama stars R.R.R star N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in the lead. Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to star opposite him. The story is reportedly based on the Vaishnav Hindu text Garuda Purana. The title ‘NTR 30’ is a tentative one.

Dostana 2 (N/A)

Janhvi Kapoor is supposed to star in this Karan Johar production, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Production of the comedy film was, however, stalled, after its lead actor Kartik Aryan left the film. The search is on for a replacement.

Mr and Mrs Mahi (2023)

Janhvi Kapoor re-teams with director Sharan Sharma for this drama project where she shares the screen with Rajkumar Rao. Like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Mr and Mrs Mahi too, will tell the story of former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

