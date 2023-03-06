Janhvi Kapoor Turns 26: Sis Khushi, Shanaya And Varun Dhawan Shower Birthday Love; Arjun Posts Boomerang

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her performances in movies like Roohi and Dhadak, is celebrating her 26th birthday. On the actress’ special day, her family and friends are sharing heartwarming birthday wishes on social media. The most adorable wish on her birthday came from her sister, Khushi Kapoor. Khushi posted a picture collage of some of their fond childhood memories on her Instagram story. In the caption, Khushi wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever partner, I love you the most." The duo has been quite the posers since childhood. In the first picture, the two are seen dancing together. Next, Khushi attached a picture where a young Janhvi is seen kissing her when they were babies. Lastly, Khushi shared a recent photo of themselves. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor also received a warm wish from her cousin, Shanaya Kapoor. On her Instagram Stories, she wished Janhvi by sharing an old picture where we can see a young Jahnvi and Shanaya hugging each other. The munchkins seem to have a great time with each other. Shanaya wrote, “Love you always, Janhvi Kapoor. Happy Birthday."

Janhvi Kapoor’s co-star from her upcoming film Bawaal, Varun Dhawan, also had a special wish for her. The actor posted a fun Reels with the birthday girl. In the video, Janhvi is seen sitting inside a car, scrolling through her phone, unaware of her surroundings. Varun, on the other hand, is chasing the car and trying to get her attention. Ignoring his plea, Janhvi asks the driver to drive fast, as she is getting late for the airport.

Varun Dhawan captioned the reel, “Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor ji. Hope ki aapka birthday bawaal ho aur yeh saal bemesaal ho (I hope you have a great birthday and an awesome year ahead). Love Ajju." Janhvi seems truly flattered by the wish and replied, “So cute, Ajju Ji. Life mein aise aapko peeche kabhi nahi chhodungi (will never leave you behind in life like this)."

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be seen onscreen together for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal, which is slated to release later this year. She also stars in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Arjun Kapoor penned a sweet note with a quirky boomerang to wish his step sister Janhvi Kapoor. He wrote, “Stay mad, stay happy & stay the way you are… Happy birthday to one of the hardest working people I know…Trust me it will all fall into place eventually just enjoy the ride & worry less about everything this year… @janhvikapoor."

Here’s wishing Janhvi Kapoor a very happy birthday!

