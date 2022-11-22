Janhvi Kapoor Ups The Glam Quotient At Filmfare Achievers Night; See Post

Already keeping the film critics on their toes with her latest release Mili, actress Janhvi Kapoor’s social media game is getting stronger day by day and her Instagram feed is proof of that. We all know IG photo dumps are the new trend on social media, and Janhvi has aced it quite often. Recently, she shared glimpses of her time in the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai on the gram.

The actress shared a clip of her performance, as well as behind-the-scenes from the sets, in a carousel post. The first few slides showed the diva dancing on stage in a blue co-ord set, looking amazingly beautiful. The next slide showed her pure glitz fairytale-esque and red-carpet-worthy look, while holding an award. She wore a shimmery embellished champagne thigh-high slit gown with dainty earrings and a side-parted sleek bun. One of the slides also showed her quirky side while doing her hair and makeup.

While posting these, her caption read, “Two favorite places in the world, in front of the camera and on stage."

Janhvi previously attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 in a sequined mermaid gown. She walked the red carpet looking all glam. Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood celebrities attended the event as well.

On the professional front, Mathukutty Xavier’s recent survival thriller Mili, starring Janhvi Kapoor, was released in theaters on November 4. In terms of upcoming projects, she is currently filming Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, which will star Varun Dhawan and will release on April 7, 2023.

