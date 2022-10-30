Janhvi Kapoor Wanted To Quit Acting After Missing Khushi's 1st Archies Shot, Says Sridevi Did Something Similar

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she almost decided to quit acting after she missed her sister Khushi Kapoor’s first shot on the sets of The Archies. In a recent interview, the actress said she has been feeling maternally towards Khushi lately. She said that she visited Khushi on the sets of the Netflix project on her first day and sat with her for her hair and make-up but couldn’t stick until the shot because she also had a shooting schedule.

Given the arrangement, Janhvi got emotional about missing Khushi’s shoot. She added that she has been getting thoughts that her mom Sridevi used to have in the past. Janhvi added that she thought about leaving acting to be there and take care of Khushi.

“I was there for Khushi’s first day of the shoot but I had to leave before she could take her first shot. I was there for her hair and make-up. I had to leave because I had to reach Lucknow to shoot Bawaal and I have cried and cried and cried. I was like, ‘Kaisi behen hoon main, what does it all even mean, I wasn’t able to be there for her, for her first day of shoot’ and I was just like in the worst mood. I was like acting ho gaya mera, main chod rahi hoon, I have to be there for my sister. I need to make sure everything is good," she said on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey episode.

“Mom (Sridevi) used to say this. I remember she was shooting English Vinglish and she missed Khushi’s birthday and she called us howling like ‘I never want to act again, I just want to be there for my kids.’ I was like ‘Mom, you’ve been there always. It’s fine, we’ll be there, in 10 days we’ll see you.’ And I never understood that feeling but now I do. Now I did some shoot in Chennai and I couldn’t spend time with dad and I had to leave quickly, I barely got five minutes with him and I saw him after a month and I called him from the airport howling. I was just like, ‘Oh god, I miss you,'" Janhvi added.

Janhvi has often tried to spend time with her family. She is often spotted spending time with her sister Khushi on vacations. She also has been spotted time and again spending special occasions with her extended Kapoor family members.

On the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in Mili. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen.

