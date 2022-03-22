Janhvi Kapoor Was Asked To "Reflect." So, She Did This

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to shut down the trolls, and her sassy captions are one of the many ways to do so. Recently, the actor shared a slew of stunning snaps of herself and it is difficult to scroll through them without hitting the like. Just like her acting chops, Janhvi’s fashion game is getting better by the day. Sharing pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots, Janhvi mentioned that people asked her to reflect light and she is doing exactly the same in a super shiny long gown. Janhvi turned muse for fashion designer Manish Malhotra and picked a glossy and shimmery gown from his wardrobe. The slip-in gown came in shades of silver and maroon glasswork and midriff-baring details.

The shiny gown hugged the actor’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Janhvi’s hilarious take on her reflective gown has left her fans in splits. Dropping snaps of her photoshoot, she wrote, “They said I needed to reflect."

Janhvi was styled by fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri and was assisted by makeup artist Marce Pedrozo. For the makeup, the actor opted for a nude look. She was decked up in nude eyeshadow, black kohl, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip shade. Janhvi wore her long tresses open in wavy curls towards the end, with a middle part.

While her fashion game is winning the internet, fans cannot wait to watch her on the big screen. Janhvi was last seen in Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The critics, as well as the audience, were in love with her acting chops and dance moves. Janhvi, who has often been criticised for her expression-less acting, had shut down the trolls with her performance in Roohi. She will once again share screen space with Rajkummar in her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi.

