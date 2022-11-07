Janhvi Kapoor Was Unsure About Doing Mili, 'Wanted to Do Something Conventional'

Janhvi Kapoor is back with a bang with her survivalist thriller Mili. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the Dhadak actress has essayed a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. Although the film saw a lukewarm response at the Box Office, Janhvi has been hailed by the critics for her performance. However, the actress has her doubts while starring in the film as it was yet another remake and she had conveyed the same to her father.

In an interview with the Bollywood Bubble, the Dhadak actress shared that she had told Boney Kapoor that she wanted to chill, to which the producer dad had a hilarious response. She recalled, “I said, ‘Papa, I don’t think we should make another remake.’ I just wanted to do something conventional. Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry were both heavy films, I just wanted to chill mentally. He said, ‘Yeah beta, you will chill only. It’s in the fridge.’"

She further revealed, “He (Boney Kapoor) got very emotional about Mili, he said even if you don’t do the film I will make it, I need to tell this story. He started crying on the phone. He said ‘you see the father and daughter in the film, it’s like me and you, beta. I saw you.’"

Janhvi also recounted that working on Mili was certainly not a fun ride. She had to ingest heavy painkillers and medicine during the ordeal. The Ghost Stories actress stated, “It was bad, it was traumatic. I fell sick once really badly, 30 per cent of the shoot I have done on heavy medication and painkillers. And the wrap thing you see in the trailer, once they were done I couldn’t pee the whole day because it took one hour to wrap me in it, and anyway when you’re cold you want to go (to the loo). I had fever, I was holding my pee and I was wrapped in that. It was really hard."

It is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, being a remake of his own Malayalam movie Helen. Alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the film also starred Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

