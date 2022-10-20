Janhvi Kapoor's Advice For Sister Khushi Kapoor Is Not To 'Date an Actor'

Janhvi Kapoor is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Mili. The actress was last seen impressing us with her acting chops in GoodLuck Jerry. Now, following in Janhvi’s footsteps, her sister Khushi Kapoor is also looking forward to her Bollywood debut. The starkid will be debuting with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. In a recent interview, Janhvi opened up about her film and also her sister. She even left amazing dating advice for her.

In a conversation with Film Companion, the Gunjan Saxena actress was asked what dating advice she would like to give to Khushi. To this, she said, “Don’t date an actor." She continued, “Just because I think the kind of girls I and her are, I just think it would be better." Janhvi’s advice to sister Khushi also indicates that the actress might have dated an actor before and is speaking from her experience.

She also left another piece of advice for her sister who will be entering the industry soon. She said, “Know your worth. Know that you have something to offer, despite what faceless people on Instagram might say," and continued, “That’s her battle to fight. But I want her to know that she brings a lot to the table. More than just her pedigree."

Along with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will also be marking their debuts with The Archies. It will be released on NEtflix. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Mili, which is a survival drama. The actress will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in the sports comedy Mr & Mrs Mahi. Besides that, she will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

