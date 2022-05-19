Janhvi Kapoor's Black Lace Dress Trolled By Netizens For Looking Like a 'Sleepwear', Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor might be only a couple of films old in the industry, but the actress already has a strong fan base of hers. She is also known for shelling fashion and fitness goals. However, like every other celebrity the star kid, too, has faced her fair share of criticism and trolling. For instance, last evening, when the actress had stepped out for a dinner date, she was trolled for her outfit. The Gunjan Saxena actress was seen sporting a black lace dress with black heels.

However, netizens took a dig at her dress and called it a night suit. One user wrote, “I have same dress and I’m wear in night on bed😂 👏👏🔥." Another user added, “Lingerie it is😂 n she looks uncomfortable." “It’s a sleepwear 😂😂" read another comment.

On Sunday, Janhvi took to her official Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. In these clicks, Janhvi can be seen posing in a brown thigh-high slit sequin dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her hair open to add glam to her pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 release, Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao. Currently, she is working on her next film titled Bawaal which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Reportedly, the shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film will also be taking place in four European countries including the city of Love - Paris. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. In addition to Bawaal, the actress also has Good Luck Jerry and Mili marked on her calendar.

