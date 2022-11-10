Janhvi Kapoor's Heavenly Pictures From Saudi Arabia Will Leave You Mesmerised; Check Here

Janhvi Kapoor is known for having a finger on the pulse of fashion trends. The Roohi actress looked heavenly in her recently uploaded photos and her fans are in complete awe. The Mili star uploaded a series of throwback photos from AlUla city in Saudi Arabia, where she posed in front of breathtaking views.

In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen wearing a silk velvet black kaftan from the shelves of Sureena Chowdhri. The kaftan featured a detailed neckline and a vibrant purple lining. For the accessories, she opted for gold-toned statement earrings and a chunky bracelet to add drama to her look. In another photo, the Mili star looked stunning in a strapless fringed top which she paired with a unique shiny skirt with pleat detailing. The rustic look added a charm quotient to her glamour.

During her luxurious vacation, the actress also sported a peach-coloured bodycon dress and looked enchanting in it. The ribbed collared bodycon dress is from the shelves of designer Parul Gurung.

Advertisement

In another picture from the carousel, Janhvi was seen in a neon-coloured dress with a cape which highlighted her overall outfit. Her body-hugging dress featured a thigh-high slit and had a dramatic cape with high-low hemlines. As you swipe through the photos, you will see Janhvi channelling her inner diva as she wrapped herself in a knitted shawl with colourful stripes.

Finally, the Dhadak fame slipped into a printed yellow dress and posed against a historical site. The one-shoulder dress featured colourful prints on it in shades of white, blue, violet and mauve. She accessorized the outfit with golden earrings.

Check out her post here-

On the work front, the actress is basking in the success of her recently released film Mili. The movie is written and directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. This survival thriller is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie. The story centres around a woman who fights for her life after she gets stuck in a freezer. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. She will next be starring in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here