Janhvi Kapoor's Jaw-Dropping Pics In a White Outfit Are Too Hot To Handle; Check Here

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her jaw-dropping pictures. Each time the actress shares a glimpse of her photoshoots on social media, she leaves everyone stunned. Once again, Janhvi Kapoor is setting fire to the internet with her latest pictures and you must not miss these too.

On Sunday morning, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in a white bodycon outfit. She tied her hair into a bun and added simple earrings to accessorise her look. The actress used brown shade lipstick and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

“Passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say," Janhvi wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, fans and friends flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis. Designer Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis. Janhvi’s friend Orhan Awatramani also shared a butterfly emoticon in the comments section.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Good Luck Jerry which also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Mita Vashisht and Neeraj Sood among others. She will be next seen in Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. Besides this, Janhvi also has Jana Gana Mana along with Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde in her pipeline.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, Janhvi is also likely to share the screen with Sara Ali Khan very soon. Recently, Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture that featured her and Janhvi sitting on a chair. In the caption, she wrote, “From brewing Koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot… wait and watch us- tell us what you thought." Janhvi also reacted to Sara’s post and assured that “it’s going to be a blast."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here