Janhvi Kapoor's Kind Gesture Leaves Fans Impressed; This is What She Did

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi leaving a restaurant along with her friend, Orhan Awatramani. As she made her way to her vehicle a group of paparazzi took her pictures while there were some needy who called out Janhvi’s name in hopes of getting some food or money. A video, shared on Instagram, reveals how Janhvi is always prepared for such situations.

The 25-year-old actress was spotted in a black slip dress. She picked a Christian Dior handbag for her outing with her hair styled in curly locks. As the actress sat inside her car, she reached out for some biscuit packets which she asked her driver to give to people waiting outside. And, her gesture has impressed fans online.

Commenting on Janhvi’s thoughtful action, one user commented, “She is so good. She always carries some food items with her. It’s better to offer food than to give money.”

One of the fans wrote, “She gave biscuits to the poor kids. Her smile after saying goodbye to them.”

Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy Rooh. She will next feature in Dostana 2.

Most recently, Janhvi walked the ramp for fashion designer Punit Balana at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress donned the brick red lehenga, which came with heavy marodi work all over. The actress wore the red chanderi silk lehenga from Punit’s latest collection titled Lakshmi. The elegant ensemble featured a criss-crossing back, completed by the organza dupatta that amped up the actress’ style quotient.

