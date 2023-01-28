Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Sexy Pics in Sultry Saree Set Instagram on Fire; Shikhar Pahariya Reacts

Janhvi Kapoor had quite an interesting 2022 with two back-to-back films. While her first black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry had premiered on a popular OTT platform, her second film Mili was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Helen. When Janhvi is not slaying at the movies, she sets Instagram on fire with her sizzling social media posts. Following that trajectory, the actress has yet again left us begging for mercy.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures from one of her photoshoots. Janhvi can be seen flaunting a glossy brown saree in her sun-kissed avatar. She also accessorized her look with an exquisite nose ring. Leaving her hair untied and glowing, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous in glam makeup as she struck different poses for the camera under the light of the golden hour. She kept her caption succinct with a ‘diya(lamp)’ emoji. The post received reactions from many, including her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Advertisement

Mesmerized by the pictures, Shikhar Pahariya dropped a heart emoji. Anshula Kapoor reacted, “Broooo(with fire emoji)". Singer Antara Mitra wrote, “Too stunning!" Kanika Dhillon commented, “Wow!!". Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “I have fallen and can’t get up!" Another one commented, “Saans toh lene do yaar still white saree ka hangover hai abhi!" Someone else said, “Tooo good!!" One of them stated, “Looking so cute, beautiful and hot!" A fan commented, “Stunning! You look different!"

Advertisement

On the professional front, following the suit of essaying unconventional characters, Janhvi Kapoor along with her co-star Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the skin of a cricketer in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma, and many more. The film will be based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In the movie, Rajkummar will portray the role of Mahendra while Janhvi plays Mahima. The actress also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here