Janhvi Kapoor's Photos From Her France Trip Are Giving Anshula Kapoor Major FOMO

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been giving us some major travel goals with gorgeous photos from her France trip. Janhvi always shares bits and pieces of her life on social media. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Europe, has been sharing all about glimpses of her trip. She shared some pictures from her sightseeing tour.

The series of pictures Janhvi uploaded on the photo-sharing app on Friday are just making us fall in love with her all over again. The first two pictures from the album are beautiful portraits of the Dhadak actress, defining her stunning features. She could be seen leaning on a French carved pole wearing a beige coat paired with statement silver earrings and a gold ring, keeping her wavy hair open.

Advertisement

In the third and fourth snap of the series, she added a photo of stained glass depicting the life of Jesus from a French Church and a sculpture surrounded by green grass. In the fifth photo, we can see Janhvi meditating outside a French church. She added a wall painting from a church. The actress also added a picture where she could be seen posing beautifully in front of the Eiffel Tower. She also added a few more aesthetic photos from her camera roll to finish her album. Janhvi aptly captioned the photo album, “Vive la France.”

As Janhvi shared the photos, her sister Anshula Kapoor couldn’t hold back from reacting and wrote ‘FOMO’ (Fear of missing out). Filmmaker Sharan Sharma also pointed out the fifth picture and commented, “Please explain picture 5. Best.

On the work front, Janhvi has a few projects in her pipeline. The Roohi actress has shot a portion for Bawaal, which also features Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen with Rajkumar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.