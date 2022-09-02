Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured BF Orhan Escorts Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn to Car After Party; Netizens React

The tinsel-town star kids Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan were spotted leaving after partying with their friends on Thursday night in Mumbai. The star kids were clicked at the location and a snippet was shared by Manav Manglani on Instagram. In the video, Khushi was papped as she walked towards her car accompanied by her friend Orhan Awatramani. Orhan often shares sneak-peak of him partying with Nysa and other Bollywood celebs. In some of the pictures, Nysa was seen with her friend walking toward the car. She even gave a smile to the shutterbugs before leaving the venue.

For the Thursday outing, Khushi looked stunning as she wore a black dress paired with black heels and a black bag. While Nysa looked breathtaking as she opted for a red wine short dress which she layered with a printed jacket and paired with white sandals.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut with the Netflix original film, The Archies. Zoya Akhtar’s directorial also features Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of the popular international comic Archies.

On the other hand, Nysa is currently studying Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn cleared the air about the rumours of his daughter stepping into Bollywood. “She hasn’t told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas," He said. The Tanhaji actor also told the media house that the rumours about his daughter were pointless.

