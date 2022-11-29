Janhvi Kapoor's Swag Is Unmissable As She Grooves To Taylor Swift's Karma In Instagram Reel; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram reels game is getting stronger day by day. How do we know? Her latest post is proof. The actress often makes fun clips with her group, whenever she gets free time during her schedule. Ditching her hilarious side, Janhvi jumped on the bandwagon of dancing videos. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself grooving to Taylor Swift’s song Karma.

Decked up in denim shorts and a full-sleeve white crop top, Janhvi’s moves alone stole the show. Her black sunglasses added more pizazz to her chic look. In the video, Janhvi was accompanied by hair artist Marce Pedrozo. “I keep my side of the street clean, you wouldn’t know what I mean,” she captioned the clip.

Previously, Janhvi recreated Manoj Kumar and Sadhna's popular dialogue How Much Pagal from their 1967 film Anita. The video captured Janhvi mimicking the dialogue and her expressions are priceless. Her girl gang pitched in with equal perfection. Alongside the clip, Janhvi wrote, “Night shoots got us like” and added a melting face, a woozy face, and bandaged face emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor loves to try her hand at trending Instagram Reels. Here’s another video of the actress goofing around. Janhvi nailed Rupali Ganguly’s dialogue from the hit TV show Anupamaa. In the clip, Janhvi and group are seen performing a number of antics, which is in perfect sync with the dialogue: “Mai ghumu, phiru, nachu gau, hasu, khelu, bahar jau, akeli jau , kisi aur ke sath jau, jaha jau, jab jau, jaise bhi jau, aapko kya (If I travel, roam around, dance, sing, laugh, play, go out, go out alone, go out with someone, at what time I go, how I go, what is it to you?)”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, co-starring Sunny Kaushal. She has a number of projects in her kitty, including Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

