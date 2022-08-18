Janmashtami 2022: Bhabiji’s Subhangi Atre to Happu Yogesh Tripathi, Here’s How TV Celebs Celebrate the Festival

Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm marking the birth of Lord Krishna. People across the world celebrate this festival in a variety of ways. &TV artists reveal the way the festival is celebrated in their hometowns. These include Saachi Tiwari (Sumati, Baal Shiv), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Saachi Tiwari, Sumati in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, “I am from Bihar, where Janmashtami is celebrated with great zeal and zest. This festival is one of my favourites for a variety of reasons. While my mother and the other ladies in the house fast on that day, the children spend the day decorating the cartel with flowers and garlands in preparation for Krishna’s arrival. The celebration begins with the idol of Krishna being bathed in milk and water. We dress the idol in new clothes and jewellery, followed by a midnight aarti. Makhan Mishri, Kheer, Charnamrit, and ladoos loaded with dry fruits are among the many food items offered to the Lord. We also visit nearby Krishna temples to enjoy the festivities, in the form of décor and celebrations such as skits based on Lord Krishna’s teachings in the Bhagavad Gita. Children also dress as Radha and Krishna. Some famous temples in Bihar include Naulakha Mandir in Danapur and Mahavir Mandir in Patna. This year, my celebration would be with my family and younger brother, Aan Tiwari, in Mumbai, as he is shooting. We will surely miss celebrating it with our cousins. But will enjoy the festivities at Iskon Temple in Mumbai. May Lord Krishna bless us all with love and harmony, Happy Janmashtmi."

Yogesh Tripathi, Daroga Happu Singh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “Janmashtami Festival is celebrated throughout Uttar Pradesh, but in Mathura and Vrindavan, the scale is grander and splendour. I have been a part of these celebrations in the past. Many people visit the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple to witness the celebrations. The entire city of Mathura is flooded with performances of the Rasleelas of Krishna by professional and amateur artists. Some of them are so mesmerising that the devotees get overwhelmed with their devotion to Lord Krishna. We also used to hold big celebrations in my hometown, Kanpur. My grandmother used to prepare special prasad like Malai Peda, Charnamrit, and Dhaniya Panjiri as a bhog for Lord Krishna. We would visit temples to offer homemade prasad and listen to bhajans performed there. When I was a kid, my mother dressed me like Krishna, and this year I am excited to do the same with my son Dakshesh and our newborn daughter. I have asked my wife to get them Krishna and Radha attire, and we eagerly look forward to it. Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami".

Shubhangi Atre, Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “One of my most cherished memories from my childhood is that of the Janmashtami celebration. My mother dressed me as Radha for my school’s Dahi Kala celebration in Indore. My father used to take me to the famous Laxminarayan temple, popularly known as the Birla temple or Krishna Parnami temple, where the festival is celebrated on a large scale for blessings. At home, we also paint baby footprints on the floor, which signifies Baal Krishna’s steps. And we stay awake till midnight for the aarti and the special sweets like Makhan mishri, lauki ki barfi, makhana kheer, and many more, made at home by my mother and Dadi (grandmother) to offer Lord Krishna. All the temples in Madhya Pradesh are beautifully decorated during this time, and the matki-tod ceremony is worth watching. I wish I could have been in the city that day to experience all this again, and my only wish for everyone is that on this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bring happiness and peace to everyone’s life."

Happy Janmashtami.

