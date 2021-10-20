Esha Gupta Clicks The Hottest And Best Mirror Selfies; Here's Proof

Esha Gupta, one of the hottest and fittest divas of Bollywood, has been making headlines for her stunning and jaw-dropping clicks on Instagram. After winning hearts with her acting chops in her debut film Jannat 2 and other projects like Raaz3, Rustom, Baadshaho, the actress has been teasing her fans and followers with her alluring pictures. Over time her posts have become the talk of the town. They have grabbed the attention of fans across the globe. From sharing some major fitness goals to looking hot and sizzling, the diva has done it all.

Flaunting her super-fit body Esha grabbed the attention of her fans once again with her recent mirror selfie. The actress had donned a light blue low waist jeans and a black and white stripes top. For the click, the actress had rolled the top to reveal her toned body. She strikes a pose while clicking the mirror selfie.

Check out the post:

As soon as the actress posted the photo, fans and followers showered it with love. In less than 30 minutes, over 50k people had approved the post, while hundreds dropped comments to praise her beauty. One of the fans said, “Full of swag, looking smoking hot", while another wrote, “Haye garmi." “Awesome", “Wow", “beauty", “Gorgeous" were some of the other comments on the post.

Earlier, Esha had set the internet frenzy when she dropped a photo, wearing nothing but baggy jeans. The actress posted photographs of herself topless on Instagram, and in no time they went viral. The wavy brown tresses that fell on her back just added to the sexiness of the snap. Though the scenery of the picture is lovely, one cannot take their gaze away from Esha. Posting the clicks, she wrote, “Love today love tomorrow".

See the pic here:

Over 6 lakh people had liked her photo, while the comment section was flooded with comments.

