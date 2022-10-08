Jannat Zubair To Tejaswi Prakash, Actresses Who Bought Dream Home At Young Age

Everyone has a dream of being independent and buying their own big house. However, many TV celebrities have ticked the box at a young age. These small-screen stars have not only made a niche in the industry with their acting chops but are also among popular TV faces. Celebs, including Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhende and Karan Kundrra among others have all had their dream home this year. From Jannat Zubair to Tejaswi Prakash let’s look at the list of celebrities who bought their own house at a young age.

Jannat Zubair

The 21-year-old actress who began her career as a child actor starring in the daily soap Phulwa in 2011 and now appearing in Bollywood films has been on an impeccable journey. She was recently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress in a now-deleted post shared a slew of pictures of her new home which showed an under construction home standing along with her brother and father.

Ashnoor Kaur

TV fame Ashnoor also fulfilled her dream of owning a lavish house at the age of 18. The actress is known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and Mahabharat among others.

Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is a proud owner of a lavish house in Mumbai. The actress who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 often shares a beautiful scenic view from her balcony.

Ranndeep R Rai

Ranndeep has received love from the audience for his acting chops in Balika Vadhu featuring opposite Shivangi Joshi. He bought his bachelor pad in Mumbai back in 2018. The actor often shares a little glimpse into his luxurious house.

Tejaswi Prakash

The Bigg Boss 15 winner has recently become a proud owner of a house in Goa. The news was shared by her beau Karan Kundrra. A few months back, the Naagin actress bought a luxury car and videos from the showroom had gone viral.

Avneet Kaur

The actress has built a fortune of her own at a very young age. The diva owns a lavish house in Mumbai. Earlier in February, she even gifted herself a Range Rover which is reportedly worth around Rs 80 lakh. She is soon making her Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana Ranaut in Tiku Weds Sheru.

