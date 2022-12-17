'January Sapne Dikhati Hain Aur December Aaina': Who Is Manasi Naik Targetting?

Marathi actress Manasi Naik brings her A-game to acting as well as the fashion game. She manages to grab all the limelight for her dance numbers in many popular Marathi films as well. The Marathi diva has been the talk of the tinsel town for her latest Instagram pictures in which she looks elegant wearing a Pink Salwar Kameez. The Ekdam Kadak actress captioned the photos, “January Sapne Dikhati Hain Aur December Aaina. Thank you Universe".

Fans and colleagues showered praises on the Tribhanga actress, who looked breathtaking. Neha Rathod, who goes by the user name thecurlypilot commented, “Pretty ️".

Advertisement

A fan commented, "Queen". Another requested the Smile Please actress to make a vlog in which she shares some tips related to makeup and dressing. Rest others commented a lot of heart emoticons signifying their love for Manasi. Some feel that the caption Manasi wrote for her pictures was targeted at her ex-husband, professional boxer Pradeep Khera.

In addition to this, Manasi also hogged the limelight after she became the recipient of an award in the Universal India Awards 2022. This award ceremony commenced at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. Manasi has not clarified in this post for which project she bagged this award.

Advertisement

However, the Vajra actress used the hashtag Dynamic Performer of The Year which indicates that she must have won the prize under this category. Manasi’s colleagues in the industry, astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar, actors Subodh Bhave, Sambhavna Seth, Habib Mithiborwala and Amol Ghodke applauded her. Fans were also extremely happy for the diva achieving this milestone in her career.

Advertisement

Besides this post, Manasi also became the centre of attention with a cameo in Ekdam Kadak directed by Ganesh Shinde. Ekdam Kadak revolved around the storyline of Chikani and Dekhani where one village is suffering from drought while other has a monopoly on all water resources. The film takes an interesting turn when Sweeti arrives in the village. Ekdam Kadak was a success at box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here