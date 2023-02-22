Jasmin Bhasin made her debut in the Punjabi film industry last year with the movie ‘Honeymoon’ which also starred Gippy Grewal in the lead. The film received a positive response from the audience and Jasmin’s performance was widely loved too. She will soon be making her Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film. However, the actress has now said that she is ‘concentrating more’ on the Punjabi industry as of now because it also has ‘massive scope’.

“Honestly right now I have been concentrating more on the Punjabi industry because of the amazing appreciation I received. I think the Punjabi industry has a massive scope and everybody’s eyeing it," Jasmin told E-Times.

Advertisement

The actress further mentioned that she would ‘love to’ make her Bollywood debut too. With regard to the same, she shared that she has been meeting people and listening to scripts but she does not want to sign a project unless she is fully confident about it.

“I am meeting people and listening to scripts, but I will choose to do a project only when I’m sure that my debut is worth it. Your firsts are always special, so I want to make sure that my first even in Hindi makes a mark and is a great debut opportunity for me," Jasmin added.

During the interaction, Jasmin Bhasin also shared how she wasn’t ‘very sure’ if she will be accepted by the Punjabi audience ahead of Honeymoon release. “I wasn’t very sure but surprisingly and by the grace of God, I got huge love and acceptance from Punjab, for which I am so grateful. My Punjabi background could have played a part in it," she told te entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin recently made her OTT debut too with the show ‘Jab We Matched’. It also starred Shivangi Joshi, Priyank Sharma and Abhishek Nigam among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here