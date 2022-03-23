Jasmin Bhasin Kickstarts International Schedule of Her Punjabi Film Honeymoon, Jets Off to London

Harman Baweja is in full power to deliver back-to-back entertaining projects. After making headlines for The Great Indian Kitchen Remake, the creator-producer gears up for the London schedule of his other anticipated next big Punjabi film, Honeymoon. The cameras caught the lead actress of the film, Jasmin Bhasin, at the Mumbai airport as she flew to London for the international schedule of Honeymoon. Reports suggest Gippy Grewal, who is playing the lead in the film, and 14 other actors are joining the team soon for the same.

A source revealed, “Baweja Studios and T-Series’ light-hearted Punjabi film, Honeymoon, has already completed one schedule. The entire team will now jet off to London to kickstart the next. The city plays a crucial role in the narrative, and the makers will shoot a majority part of the film and pivotal sequences in this shoot slate."

Advertisement

Directed by Amarpreet Chhabra, Honeymoon is a big-budgeted Punjabi romantic comedy backed by, Bhushan Kumar, Harman Baweja, Krishan Kumar and Vicky Bahri. The film went on floors on the 11th of January this year. Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actress Jasmin Bhasin had taken to her social media to announce the film, and also shared some pictures from the mahurat. She had tweeted, “A new journey begins!! #Honeymoon starring @gippygrewal & me is the ultimate Punjabi comedy-drama coming soon to tickle your funny bones. 🎭 Directed By @amarpreetchhabra. Filming begins today 🎬" See the post here:

Recently, Jasmin appeared in a music video. Titled ‘Yaroon Sab Dua Karo’, she was seen alongside Aparshakti Khurana. She will next be seen in another music video, called ‘Kya Kar Diya’, opposite Umar Riaz. Meanwhile, Harman Baweja has his hands full with multiple projects running simultaneously. The producer is working on the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film, The Great India Kitchen with Sanya Malhotra and on Captain India which has Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.