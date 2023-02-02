It is no secret that the casting couch exists and several renowned actors have recounted their traumatising experiences dealing with it. The latest to talk about it is popular actress Jasmin Bhasin, who revealed how she was made to do unceremonious tasks in an audition. According to Jasmin, she was always willing to establish her name as one of the most popular divas in India. She was extremely happy to take her first step in the direction of her dream profession but faced the harsh reality of the film industry during this process. The director, who was auditioning Jasmin, asked her to give the audition while wearing a bikini. The actress got the biggest shock of her life on listening to this demand. She had not expected this kind of uncivil behaviour in her first step towards becoming an actress. Still, she refused to be intimidated and walked out of the interview.

These obstacles couldn’t pose any hurdle to the talented diva, who made her debut in the film industry with Kannada flick Karodpathi. Despite the reviewers terming it as a one-time watch family entertainer, there was no turning back for Jasmin who soon cemented her position in the entertainment industry. She was lauded for her ability to get her teeth in the skin of the character and propelled to fame with the daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak. The popular serial revolved around Parth (Rohan Gandotra) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai) who decide to tie the nuptial knot despite stiff opposition from their families. However, their lives take a riveting turn after crossing paths with Teni (Jasmin).

In addition to these projects, Jasmin has dominated headlines for her upcoming web series Jab We Matched alongside Priyank Sharma. As of now, detailed information about the characters which will be essayed by these actors is under wraps but viewers are waiting with great anticipation to see what they have to offer.

