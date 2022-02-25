Jasmin Bhasin Pens Adorable Birthday Wish for BF Aly Goni, Shares His Cute Pic from London

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni turned 31 on Friday. The actor shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration on Instagram, where he can be seen with his partner and actress Jasmin Bhasin. Aly, who is currently in London, shared an Instagram Story where he flaunted a special filter dedicated to him. The filter read “Happy Birthday Aly," and it came along with a pair of lion logos that appear on users’ cheeks.

In his latest Instagram Story, Aly can be seen trying out the special filter along with his girlfriend Jasmin. The filter first appeared on Aly’s face and shifted to Jasmin’s face when the actor tilted the camera towards her. Aly thanked his fans for creating the filter in the Instagram Story where he had written, “Thank you so much for this filter."

Advertisement

Jasmin also wished Aly a happy birthday through her Instagram Story. The 31-year-old actress shared a picture of Aly from the streets of London. The candid picture featured Aly in a sweatshirt and a pair of jeans along with a shopping bag.

Advertisement

Jasmin and Aly appeared together for the first time on TV in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The duo radiated undeniable chemistry from the start, leading to speculations about whether they were dating. However, both Aly and Jasmin had dismissed the rumours and stated that they were just good friends. However, things got serious in Bigg Boss Season 14, when the duo formed a special bond and confessed their feelings for each other.

Advertisement

After Bigg Boss 14 concluded, Jasmin and Aly worked together in four music videos and collaborated with Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Rahul Vaidya, and Vishal Mishra.

Earlier this week, Aly and Jasmin flew to London. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their English vacation on Instagram. Aly’s recent Instagram post shows the actor sipping a cup of coffee walking around London’s streets. The actor shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Hello London. finally."

Have you checked Aly’s latest Instagram update?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.