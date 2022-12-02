Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Being Replaced by Starkids at the Last Moment, Says She 'Won't Give Up' | Exclusive

Though she had made a mark in television and the south film industries with her talent, actor Jasmin Bhasin become an overnight sensation with her stint in Bigg Boss 14. She might not have taken the trophy home but it opened doors aplenty. She went on to feature in a bunch of music videos and in October this year, she marked her foray into the Punjabi film industry opposite actor-singer Gippy Grewal in a comedy-drama titled Honeymoon.

And now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. In an exclusive conversation with News18, she says that though her fans have been waiting, she decided to take her own time before choosing her first Hindi film. Talking about it, she shares, “I’m somebody who believes that your firsts always have to be special. We always remember our first love and first kiss. I follow that mantra in my career too."

Though a lot of offers came her way, Jasmin felt like zeroing down on her first film was a call that needed to be taken after a lot of consideration and thought. “When I started doing television, I made sure that my first show was liked and loved by everybody. I thought it was a great set-up for me to make my debut. I’ve been receiving a lot of offers for Hindi and regional films in the past but I always wanted my debut to be perfect. I need to be placed right," she explains.

Much like many of her contemporaries, who have moved to doing web shows, Jasmin is also open to the medium but is currently waiting for all her check boxes to be ticked. She elaborates, “There are so many offers that come to me every day but I need to be mentally convinced first and everything has to fall in place. But it will happen soon because I’m really on it. It’s just that I’m waiting for the right project, set-up and people."

But being an outsider, has she also faced competition from star kids, who are trying to carry the legacy of their families forward? “I have been replaced at the last moment when I had just started out and then I moved to television. I’m still going through all of that but I don’t complain about it because I might not just be replaced by a star kid but also by a newcomer like me," the 32-year-old states.

The road to glory might be difficult but she’s ready to face challenges with a lot of gusto, asserts the star, who was also a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India. “Humaare haath mein sirf mehenat karna hai, naseeb sab upar se likhwa ke aate hai. All I know is that I won’t give up irrespective of the situation I’m in. Nothing will break me. I’m going to keep working towards my dream. Even if it doesn’t work out in the end, I want to be happy thinking that I tried my very best. This is how everyone should look at things," she says.

An optimist, Jasmin believes that artistes – irrespective of their background – have access to greater opportunities today, and that has helped her fervently follow her dream. “I see a lot of people using their fear that somebody else will be cast in their stead as an excuse. We don’t know if anybody else will replace us but we’ve to at least give it a shot. Because of the OTT boom, our options have increased now. Actors today are getting chances because of their hard work and talent. If you’ve the right skills and you’re honest, you’ll definitely get the right opportunities," Jasmin remarks.

