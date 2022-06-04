Jasmin Bhasin To Make Her Bollywood Debut Soon With Mahesh Bhatt's Movie | Deets Inside

Jasmin Bhasin has worked in several television shows including Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4 among others. The actress was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 when she became everyone’s favourite. However, the popular television actress is now all set to make her Bollywood debut soon.

It has been reported that Jasmin Bhasin will be marking her Bollywood Debut with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film. While the movie has not been titled yet, reportedly that the actress will begin shooting for the same in the month of July. Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who makes his directorial debut with the film.

“While details of her character etc. are unknown at this juncture, Jasmin will play an interesting role that promises to take her fans by surprise. She is extremely excited to start work on the film and has already started prepping for it," the source close to the development claimed.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin has recently wrapped up the shooting for her Punjabi debut movie titled ‘Honeymoon’ which also stars Gippy Grewal. The film is likely to hit theatres in October this year.

Just a few days back, it was also reported that another television actress, Tejasswi Prakash is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon. A report by Hindustan Times claimed that Tejasswi will be soon seen on the big screen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. A source close to the development told the news portal that the Naagin 6 actress has already auditioned for the role and is most likely to be finalised. “Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project," the source claimed. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

