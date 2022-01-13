Home » News » Movies » Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split: A Look At Ex-Couple's Memorable Moments With Their Children

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split 16 years together and four years of marriage. (Credits: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split after 16 years of togetherness and four years of marriage. Here's a look at their relationship.

Updated: January 13, 2022, 15:09 IST

Jason Mamoa is pictured here with his kids Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Lola Iolani Momoa, and former wife Lisa Bonet. (Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

Momoa is seen here with kids Nakoa and Lola with Dave Bautista. (Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

The 42-year-old actor is beaming with joy as he poses with his two kids from former partner Bonet and actor Chris Pratt for a picture. (Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

The actor is seen with his former wife Bonet riding on a bike in the countryside. Momoa had a crush on Bonet since he was eight and eventually married his crush in 2017. (Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

This monochrome portrait captures the time when Momoa and his kids Nakoa and Lola met the Gun N Roses band members. (Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

Momoa and Nakoa share a memorable father-son moment in this picture as they attend a Guns N Roses concert. (Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

Momoa, who rose to fame with his Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo, poses here with Bonet and kids Lola and Nakoa. (Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

Momoa and Bonet at the 2019 premiere of Game of Thrones final season. (Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

The couple, who first met in 2005 at a jazz club, made a stunning red carpet appearance at the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet. (Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

In this 2018 picture, Momoa and Bonet are seen partying in San Francisco with actor Jeremy Renner. (Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

