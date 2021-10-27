Jason Momoa Feels Sorry for Missing Emilia Clarke’s Birthday, Fans Love the 'Wifey' Comment

British actress Emilia Clarke, popular for playing Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, recently celebrated her 35th birthday. Going by the birthday pictures Emilia posted on Instagram, it looked like she had the time of her life. The actress herself said she was “floating on an air of good vibes". Actor Iian Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont - the confidante of Daanerys, also attended Emilia’s birthday celebrations.

“Holy birthday balls now THATS what I call a good time. Any fears over the next roll round the sun melted in the haze and glory of this ode to studio 54. THANK YOU for all your beautiful messages and love!! I was floating on an air of good vibes that should last me all year," Emilia wrote in the caption of her birthday post.

Read: Jason Momoa Sweeps ‘Khaleesi’ Emilia Clarke Off Her Feet in Mini Game of Thrones Reunion

Advertisement

The picture of Emilia and Iian reminded everybody about the good old days of Game of Thrones. Actor Jason Momoa, who played Daenerys’ husband Khal Drogo, was feeling left out, and even sorry for missing the birthday bash. Jason commented on Emilia’s post, “Happy birthday love sorry I missed it."

Despite Jason not making it to Emilia’s birthday, fans were happy with the sweet comment. “Here I was just looking for a wifey comment from this guy! Not disappointed," a user said. Another fan jokingly said, “How can you miss your wife’s birthday?"

Both Emilia and Jason became good friends after GoT. Even though Jason’s character Khal Drogo was killed in the first season, he is remembered as one of the great characters in the show.

The show ran for eight seasons, with its final episode airing in 2019. The HBO series is one of the most watched across the world. The makers are also coming with a spin-off show titled House of the Dragon which is set to premiere next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.