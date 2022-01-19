Jason Momoa Spotted in Los Angeles Without Wedding Ring After Divorce From Lisa Bonet

After announcing his split from Hollywood actress Lisa Bonet, actor Jason Momoa was spotted without his wedding ring for the first time in public. According to a report by People, the Aquaman actor was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a black T-shirt and jeans with a black face mask and hat on Sunday. The 42-year-old was seen without his wedding ring as he carried a cardboard box outside of a grocery store.

Pictures of the actor have been shared on Instagram where Momoa was spotted without his wedding ring. In a now-deleted Instagram post shared last week, Momoa had announced his split from Bonet with whom he has two kids, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, and Lola Iolani Momoa. The Instagram post mentioned, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.” The joint statement mentioned, “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.” The couple also added, “We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” The statement continued, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Momoa and Bonet tied the knot in 2017 after years of courtship. The couple had been dating since 2005 after they met through mutual friends at a Jazz club.

Momoa rose to fame with his role as Khal Drogo in the blockbuster HBO television series Game of Thrones. Most recently, Momoa was seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune which also starred Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in lead roles.

