Jason Momoa Strips Down To Show Off His Hawaiian Malo On Jimmy Kimmel Show, Says 'Don't Like Clothes...'

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was not kidding when he said he wears the traditional Hawaiian Malo everywhere he goes. He proved it during Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday when he stripped down to show the Hawaiian garment. The host, Jimmy Kimmel showed the audience a snap shared by Jason on his official Instagram handle. During a deep sea fishing trip, he was seen wearing a beige thong-like piece of clothing.

The Game of Thrones famed actor explained that the garment is a traditional malo. It is what the Hawaiians wear. Jason had begun wearing it while preparing to film his upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War. He said, “I'm doing a show. I'm a creator and writer and director and producer on this Apple series called Chief of War and it's all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That's what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role, cause I like to get into character."

Advertisement

Jimmy joked that fish in the ocean must feel betrayed seeing Aquaman himself fishing for them before asking about his attire, “And that’s comfortable?"

To which Jason enthusiastically replied, “Oh my God, yes. I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore. I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."

Check the video here:

Jimmy then asked whether Momoa was wearing the malo under his clothes during their interview. In response, Jason simply rose from his seat and began stripping down until he was only in the traditional Hawaiian Malo.

Advertisement

The actor will next be seen in his upcoming Netflix movie Slumberland. The epic fantasy adventure movie is directed by Francis Lawrence, the director of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Along with Jason Momoa, actors Marlow Barkley and Chris O'Dowd are joining the cast. According to Netflix, the synopsis of the movie is: ‘Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.’

Advertisement

The movie is set to release on November 18.

Read all the Latest Movies News here