Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam to Be a Part of Salman Khan's Next, Details Inside

Salman Khan’s next has been in the headlines for the past year for several reasons, including the probable cast for the movie. Around a week back Salman Khan began shooting for the comedy action movie with Farhad Samji. Pinkvilla exclusively learnt through its sources that the movie cast was joined by two actors. According to a source close to the development, the two actors are Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.

The publication quoted their source as saying, “Salman, Farhad and the entire team were on the lookout for actors with some comic timing and after extensive search has zeroed in on Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav to play the three brothers. The trio will join Salman at a set in Mumbai on Monday." Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill was also roped into the project to play a key role. The movie is gearing up for a year-end and release.

It’s a fresh cast that the team has roped in. The prolonged ensemble of the film consists of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav and Siddharth Nigam. More names are being added to the cast and an announcement with the title will be made this week by the makers,” the source added. While the Punjabi Singer and actor Jassie Gill has already made his Bollywood debut alongside Kangana Ranaut in Panga, it’s Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut.

Siddharth Nigam has been a popular TV personality and has acted in a few of the mythological TV serials and made his Bollywood debut in Dhoom 3 where he played the younger version of Aamir Khan. Pooja Hedge was previously seen in Radhe Shyam and will also be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus along with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe and Antim-The Final Truth. He will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

