Javed Akhtar Birthday: Shabana Azmi Wishes Her 'Jadu' With Family Pic Featuring Farhan, Zoya and Others

Noted scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar rang in his 77th birthday today, January 17. On this special day, his actress-wife Shabana Azmi wished him on social media with the most adorable photo. Sharing a family photo that also features their children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar along with others, Shabana wrote, “Happy birthday Jadu." Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are married since 1984. Take a look at the post:

Earlier in the day, Farhan dedicated a social media post for him. The actor-director took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture of a young Javed along with a special note for him. In the picture, Javed was seen wearing bellbottom pants, famous in the 1970s, and a formal shirt while he gazed at the rough sea.

“This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa," Farhan wrote. His girlfriend, model-actor Shibani Dandekar took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis.

Known for his poetry, dialogue and screenplay writing in Bollywood, Javed has a number of memorable works under his credit. He had collaborated with Salim Khan on several scripts in the 1970s and 1980s. These include Andaz, Haathi Mere Saathi, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul, Dostana, Kranti, and Mr. India. They eventually parted ways. He eventually collaborated with Farhan on films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

