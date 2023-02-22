Javed Akhtar Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Not Important'; Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Levels Fresh Allegations

Days after Kangana Ranaut praised Javed Akhtar for his befitting reply in Pakistan regarding the 26/11 terror attacks, the lyricist was asked about the same in a recent interview. However, Akhtar decided not to talk about it and rather asked the anchor to ‘move forward’. “I don’t consider Kangana important so how can she make an important remark. Forget about her. Chaliye aage (Let’s move forward)," Akhtar told NDTV.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother levelled shocking allegations against the actor a day after the former’s house help issued an apology. On Wednesday, Nawazuddin’s brother Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui, took to Twitter and accused him of ‘buying’ his way out of trouble. He also claimed that the apology video by the house help Sapna Robin Masih was ‘scripted’. Nawazuddin’s house help earlier accused the actor of abandoning her in Dubai without any food or money. However, she later apologised and claimed that whatever she alleged against Siddiqui was under pressure.

The release date of Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath has left Kangana Ranaut disappointed since it was clashing at the box office with the latter’s Emergency. While both the films were scheduled to release on October 20 this year, Kangana took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and called out Ganapath makers for the same. She questioned the makers of Ganapath for choosing October 20 as the release date even when the ‘entire October is free so is November, December and even September’.

If recent reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised for former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. As reported by E-Times, several names including that of Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra were considered for Dada’s biopic. However, it is Ranbir who has bagged the project. The entertainment portal also claimed that the Brahmastra actor is likely to visit Kolkata soon where he will be visiting Eden Gardens, CAB office and even Sourav Ganguly’s house before he commences the shoot.

Here’s some good news for Indian fans of Backstreet Boys. The iconic American boyband announced on Wedensday that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May, 2023. BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, along with Live Nation, is bringing the world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th 2023.

