Javed Akhtar on Bulli Bai App Case: 'Show 18-Year-Old Girl Compassion and Forgive Her'

Mumbai cyber police recently arrested an 18-year-old woman from Uttarakhand in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. The cyber cell had filed the FIR against unidentified persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for auction on the app hosted by GitHub platform. The woman identified as Shweta Singh is alleged to be the main culprit in the case and was detained by the Mumbai police on January 4.

Now, veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar has reacted to the ongoing case and the arrest of the 18-year-old woman, who is believed to be the main accused in the case. Akhtar tweeted, “If ‘bulli bai’ was really masterminded by an 18 year old girl who has recently lost her parents to cancer and corona, I think the women or some of them meet her and like kind elders make her understand that why whatever she did was wrong. Show her compassion and forgive her."

Advertisement

Mumbai cyber police Wednesday arrested one more student from Uttarakhand in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. The student, identified as Mayank Rawal (21), was nabbed from the northern state in the early hours of Wednesday. Besides Shweta, the cyber cell of Mumbai police had earlier arrested an engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) from Bengaluru in connection with the case.

The Mumbai cyber police station has also registered a case against the app’s unidentified developers and Twitter handles which promoted it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.