Days after Kangana Ranaut praised Javed Akhtar for his befitting reply in Pakistan regarding the 26/11 terror attacks, the lyricist was asked about the same in a recent interview. However, Akhtar decided not to talk about it and rather asked the anchor to ‘move forward’.

Javed Akhtar Calls Kangana Ranaut ‘Unimportant’

During an interview with NDTV, Javed Akhtar was asked about Kangana Ranaut praising him. Initially, the lyricist avoided the question and decided not to respond to it. However, when the anchor pressed him, he replied, “I don’t consider Kangana important so how can she make an important remark. Forget about her. Chaliye aage (Let’s move forward)".

What Had Javed Akhtar Said About 26/11 Attacks?

Akhtar recently attended an event in Lahore when a journalist asked him to tell people in India that Pakistan is ‘a positive, friendly and loving country’. To this, Javed Akhtar reminded him about the 26/11 terror attacks.

“Jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye. Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil me ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye (The atmosphere needs to cool down. I am from Bombay and all of us witnessed the attack on Bombay. The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this)," he had said as quoted by The Print.

Kangana Ranaut Praised Javed Akhtar’s Comment

Following Javed Akhtar’s remark, Kanagna took to her Twitter handle, retweeted the video and praised the lyricist.

“Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Saraswati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein. Jai Hind. Ghar mein ghuss ke maara.. ha ha. (Whenever I listen to Javed Saab’s poetry I feel like Goddess Saraswati has indeed blessed him, but see there must be some truth within a person that is why divinity resides within him. Jai Hind. He made them listen to the truth in their own land)," she wrote.

