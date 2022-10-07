Javed Akhtar Urges Michelle Obama to Run for President, Says 'The World Needs You in White House'

Javed Akhtar has grabbed the headlines with his recent post on Twitter. The 77-year-old lyricist replied to one of Michelle Obama’s tweets about her upcoming book and urged her to run for the presidency of the United States. The legendary writer also asked Michelle Obama to take his words seriously and underscored that he wasn’t some crazy fan.

The former first lady of the United States of America Michelle Obama is currently promoting her upcoming book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Michelle will soon embark on a book tour to publicize her book across the US. She tweeted about the same and revealed that her book tour will include a star-studded line-up of moderators. She tweeted, “I am so excited to go on #TheLightWeCarry Tour with these wonderful people! I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more. I hope you’ll join us!"

Javed Akhtar replied to her tweet and wrote, “Dear Ms Michelle Obama, I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India. Hopefully, any Indian would know my name. Madam please take my words seriously, not only US but the world needs you in the White House. You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility."

Javed Akhtar’s tweet has caught the attention of netizens. His tweet from out of nowhere has amused the Twitterati. While some Twitter users seconded Akhtar’s humble request, others had a field day by trolling him. Javed Akhtar is known for being outspoken on the Twitter. Akhtar often lands in trouble with his off-the-cuff tweets on the micro-blogging site.

Michelle Obama scripted history in 2008 by becoming the first African-American woman to serve as the first lady of the United States. Interestingly, there has been a great deal of speculation in the US media over Michelle Obama’s candidacy for President of the United States. Several pundits have opined that a presidential run by Michelle would put Republicans in a very difficult position. After her husband left office, Michelle evolved into a charismatic celebrity who is completely plausible and very popular.

Her memoir, Becoming, is one of the most popular autobiographies and has already sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. Michelle Obama’s fans are now eagerly looking forward to The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

The Light We Carry book tour will feature the likes of Ellen Degeneres, Conan O’Brien, Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Tyler Perry among others. Michelle Obama will be visiting prominent cities like Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles to promote her book.

