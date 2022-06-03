Javed Ali Says He 'Can't Forget KK', Reveals He Couldn't Muster Courage to Talk to Late Singer's Wife, Kids

The last rites of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK took place in Mumbai’s Versova Hindu Cemetery yesterday, June 2. Several celebrities and musicians visited KK’s residence to pay their last respects. His industry colleagues Shreya Ghoshal, Papon, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Rekha Bhardwaj were among many others to visit his residence for the late singer’s ‘antim darshan’. Speaking to ETimes, an emotional Javed Ali expressed that he cannot focus and concentrate on anything.

“I just can’t forget KK," the singer was quoted as saying by the publication. He added, “What a sad day today for the music industry. We lost not just an original voice but a great human being who never said anything bad about anybody; he always stayed away from controversies."

Advertisement

He also revealed that he didn’t have the courage to meet KK’s wife and children. “I could not lift my head to see them. I couldn’t muster courage. I didn’t even try to speak anything with them. I shall go to meet KK’s immediate family after a few days," he told the publication.

KK passed away on May 31 at the age of 53 after his live performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata. The singer’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Many celebs took to social media at the late hour to express shock and sadness at the singer’s demise.

Meanwhile, a recent report revealed that KK’s autopsy report showed he had a fatty layer around his heart. His report along with the viscera report has been sent for histopathological test, police sources said on Thursday, as reported by ETimes. Police sources further informed that 10 different medicines that deal with gastric and liver and Vitamin C were found in his body along with antacids and acidity relief syrups. Ayurvedic and homoeopathic drugs were also found.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.