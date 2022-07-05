Javed Ali Turns 40: Kun Faya Kun to Tum Tak, 5 Soulful Songs of The Singer That Makes For A Perfect Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAVED ALI: Singer Javed Ali is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after artists of the Indian music industry who has delivered umpteen soulful renditions to the masses. The popular playback musician is celebrating his 40th birthday on Tuesday, July 5. On this special occasion, here we have compiled a list of his few mellow and romantic numbers that make for a perfect playlist for die-hard lovers.

Tum Tak

Capturing the quirky romance of Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush in Raanjhanaa, Tum Tak is a soulful rendition by Javed Ali in collaboration with Keerthi Sagathia and Pooja AV. Composed by Grammy-winner AR Rahman, the heart-touching lyrics of the track were penned by Irshad Kamil.

Advertisement

Jashn-E-Bahaaraa

An ode to the fairy tale love story of Emperor Akbar and his wife Jodha, Jashn-E-Bahaaraa manages to convey the emotions of joy and pain by being in love. Composed by AR Rahman, the lyrics of this historic romantic number were given by Javed Akhtar.

Tu Jo Mila

Featuring Salman Khan, Tu Jo Mila features in the playlist of the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Crooned by Javed Ali, the mellow number was composed by Pritam.

Advertisement

Tum Mile

Following the bitter-sweet love story of Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan from the film Tum Mile, this title track was composed by Pritam. Meanwhile, the lyrics of his fun love song were given by Kumaar.

Kun Faya Kun

Kun Faya Kun is more of a spiritual number from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar. This mellow rendition soothes listeners by taking them to a peaceful heavenly universe. This song is sung by Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, A R Rahman whereas lyrics are penned down by Irshaad Kamil

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.