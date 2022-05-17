Javed Jaffrey’s Daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey Dresses Head-To-Toe In Louis Vuitton; Check Pics

Alaviaa Jaffrey, the daughter of actor and comedian Javed Jaffrey, has become an internet star, courtesy of her breathtaking photographs. Her stunning photoshoots and gorgeous party attire continue to captivate the internet. She is unquestionably a fashionista in the making. Alaviaa, who studies fashion and design at Parsons School of Design in New York, has a large social media following.

Seeing her style and look, it seems that one more star kid is going to make an entry into Bollywood very soon. Fashionista Alaviaa wins the hearts of her fans with her classy outfits.

Recently, the star kid shared a few pictures of herself on Instagram and raised the mercury level. She can be seen dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton. She paired a black mini skirt with LV signature print all over it with a semi-sheer white button-up shirt.

She wore a silver link necklace over the collars and matched her outfit with an LV Twist one handle BB blush bag. She pulled her tresses back and left them open for a sophisticated look.

As far as her make-up was concerned, the diva opted for a glam look with soft brown and peachy smoky eyes inspired by euphoria with nude lip shade. She wrote, “Swipe for personality pic," in the caption.

Alaviaa never fails to wow her followers, and to continue the LV love, she shared another set of pics a few days ago. In this picture, she was seen pairing a basic chic black outfit comprising a pair of black shorts and a crop top with a signature LV blazer.

Earlier, it was reported that she had turned down 15 large offers. Mizan, her brother, had stated, “Alaviya has received 15 film offers so far. Alaviaa Jaffrey says she wants to complete her studies before acting now. She has one year left to complete her course." Alaviaa, who has yet to appear on the big screen, is an art lover who enjoys going to painting exhibits.

