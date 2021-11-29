Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Alaya F Celebrates Birthday with Rumoured Boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray, See Pics

Alaya F, who made her acting debut with Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, celebrated her 24th birthday on November 28. The actress had a gala time with her family and close friends at the celebrations. The birthday girl was spotted in a black crop top, matching trousers and a pair of white stilettos. Along with her mom Pooja Bedi, and brother Omar, her rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray was also snapped at the restaurant with his mom and producer Smita Thackeray.

Taking to Instagram, Alaya’s mom shared a series of pictures from the birthday bash and penned a loving note. “Love you to infinity and beyond. So proud of the wonderful human being you are and all the hard work and effort you put into growing from strength to strength and making the world a happier place for everyone,” her mom said while posting a bunch of birthday pictures.

In the photos, Alaya can be seen flashing her brightest smile as she posed with her family and friends. While Pooja wore a pink and black dress, Aaishvary’s mom opted for a multicoloured printed dress. Aaishvary donned a black tee with a yellow and black checkered shirt and jeans.

A day earlier, Alaya shared a ROFL blooper from her birthday party where she can be seen happily cutting the cake. Sharing the post, she wrote about turning 24 "with a heart filled with a lot of hope, love and gratitude."

Several popular Bollywood celebs extended their best wishes to the birthday girl. Actor Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen sharing screen space with Alaya in Freddy, dropped an adorable picture of the two twinning in white. The duo was all smiles in the selfie. On the work front, Alaya will be seen in U-Turn, a remake of the 2018 Kannada thriller of the same name.

