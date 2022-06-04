Jawan: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was the First Choice Opposite SRK, Rejected Film Because She Wanted to Start Family?

It was yesterday that Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by a storm by announcing, and sharing the first glimpse of his upcoming film with Atlee. Titled Jawan, SRK donned a unique look, and the announcement has ‘masala’ written all over it. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. But, did you know that Nayanthara was not the original choice for the film?

If several reports are to be believed, then not Nayanthara but Samantha Ruth Prabhu was offered the script first. The actress, who made her OTT debut with The Family Man 2, was approached to play the female lead in the film, opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan. However, the actress let it go. Reports suggest that it was because she wanted to start a family with her then husband Naga Chaitanya, and therefore thought it would be best to not take up the film. It was then that the film went to Nayanthara. It also stars Priyamani, who has also been a part of the Family Man series.

Well, these are all speculations, since neither the team of Jawan, nor Samantha herself has confirmed or denied the news. The shoot of Jawan had begun last year. Nayanthara and Priyamani were seen shooting in Pune, after which SRK was supposed to join the team. However, the shoot was delayed because of Aryan Khan’s detention in an alleged drug case. The starlet was given a clean chit in the case just a few weeks back.

Samanthahas quite a few projects lined up. She will be seen in Shankunthalam and Yashoda. The actress is also rumoured to have been roped in for the Indian leg of Citadel, which will be directed by Raj and DK. She might be teaming up with Varun Dhawan in this one. Meanwhile, SRK also has Dunki and Pathaan lined up for release next year. One can only hope that SRK and Samantha team up soon for another project.

