Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What Happened During Shoot, Says 'Thalaivar Blessed Our Sets...'

Next year is going to be an exciting one for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the actor will be making his comeback on the big screen with three films- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. While Pathaan is slated for a January release, King Khan is still working on the other two. Recently, he took to social media to share an update about Jawan, which will see him collaborate with Atlee and Nayanthara for the first time.

SRK took to Twitter to give a glimpse of what transpired during the month-long shoot and it is all things sweet. He Tweeted, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

Take a look at this tweet:

Fans took to the comment section to admire SRK and Vijay Thalapathy’s camaraderie. One user shared a photo of the two superstars and wrote, “THALAPATHY is an emotion! Great to see the camaraderie of these two India’s biggest ever Superstars!" while another added, “"THALAPATHY" That shows the admiration #SRK has for #ThalapathyVijay. This bond between two iconic Indian superstars is special!"

Meanwhile, a recent report stated that Atlee, SRK and Vijay got together on the later’s Varisu sets and engaged in some important conversations. The meeting that took place on October 6 also led to rumours about SRK and Vijay working together in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan would show SRK in dual roles along with Vijay Sethupathi. The action-thriller went on floors in September 2021 with filming taking place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 2 June 2023. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and G. K. Vishnu is headlining the cinematography department. Jawan would also feature Deepika Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu.

