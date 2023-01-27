Home » News » Movies » Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Shooting For Atlee's Film Early Next Month; Deets Inside

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Shooting For Atlee's Film Early Next Month; Deets Inside

After Pathaan's success, Shah Rukh Khan will be going back on the sets of Jawan for a six-day schedule and he will be joined by Sanya Malhotra, as per a new report.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.
Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

With Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan sweeping the Box Office on the second day of its run, the legendary actor started the year with a bang. As evident from the love pouring in for the superstar from his fans as well as critics, it is certain that the actor is all set to continue the momentum with his next film Jawan-which would also be his first-ever pan-India film. Now the reports suggest, Shah Rukh Khan would be resuming the shoot for the same very soon.

As per PeepingMoon, the actor will go back on the floors from February 1. While he would be immersed in a six-day schedule that would require him to shoot some high-intensity action sequences, he would also be joined by Sanya Malhotra. As for Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani, they would go ahead with their schedules later in the month of February. The makers have also been working on the film’s post-production in full swing and they are expecting to wrap up Jawan by March 2023 after shooting in some major cities. The

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan would show SRK in dual roles along with Vijay Sethupathi. The action-thriller helmed by Atlee went on floors in September 2021 with filming that had already taken place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and G. K. Vishnu has headlined the cinematography department. Jawan would also feature Deepika Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and Yogi Babu.

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier spoken about his pan-India film, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come," the actor said in a statement.

