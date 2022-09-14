Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot 'Intense Action Sequence' In Chennai Along With 200 Women

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan announced his upcoming film, Jawan, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. While the shooting of the film is currently underway, recent reports claim that SRK will be shooting an ‘intense action sequence’ later this week in Chennai.

As reported by BollywoodHungama.com, an ‘elaborate set’ has already been created to shoot this mega-action scene. Not just this, it has also been reported that the superstar will be shooting this sequence along with 200 women. Reportedly, the director of the film, Atlee has crowdsourced around 200 to 250 women management officers in Mumbai who will fly to Chennai for the shoot. The action sequence is likely to be shot over a period of seven days. However, there is no official announcement regarding any of these shooting details so far.

Earlier in June this year, the teaser of Jawan was released which presented Shah Rukh Khan in his wounded and wrapped look. Later, SRK talked about the same and said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara in a key role. Reportedly, the film will also feature Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Pathaan and Dunki. In Pathaan, SRK will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham whereas in Dunki, we’ll see Shah Rukh Khan coming together with Taapsee Pannu. There are reports that the actor will also feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for an action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

