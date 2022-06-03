Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Look in Atlee’s Film Inspired from Liam Neeson in Darkman? Fans Feel So

Today is a day for Shah Rukh Khan fans to cheer. The actor announced his upcoming film with director Atlee. Titled Jawan, the film would hit theatres in exactly a year- on 2nd June 2023. There was a hysteria the moment the teaser was released and fans have just been raving about it. However, some fans have noticed a similarity between SRK’s look in the film, and that of Liam Neeson in Sam Raini’s 1990 film, Darkman.

Several fans took to Twitter to comment that the similarities between SRK’s bandaged face look and that of Liam Neeson in Darkman. Here are some of the tweets where fans feel that SRK’s Jawan might be an adaptation of Darkman, and compared SRK’s look to that of Neeson’s:

Jawan has created mass hysteria for sure. Most fans feel that the film has hit written all over it. SRK, earlier, shared the trailer of the ‘explosive entertainer’ and wrote, “An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada." The film is directed by Atlee, and will mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. It will also star Priyamani, and reports suggest that Suniel Grover and Sanya Malhotra are also a part of the film.

Talking about Jawan, SRK said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come".

This is the third SRK film to be announced this year. Earlier, a glimpse of Pathaan was given to fans. The Siddharth Anand film will also have Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is also collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki, which will also star Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

